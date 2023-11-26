Good evening and happy Saturday!

Tonight we are seeing some freezing conditions across the region. Lubbock will bottom out at 26 degrees with the chance of some patchy black ice in the morning so be safe on the roads!

Tomorrow will have a hard morning freeze with temperatures warming to 50 throughout the day and winds will shift more south.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night we will start to slightly warm, still remaining below freezing. We will bottom out at 28 degrees with Tuesday seeing some more sunshine throughout the day. Our high for Tuesday will be 57 with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night we will almost be above freezing, sitting at 31 for the low temperature. Wednesday will have southerly winds and a high of 60 degrees.

Wednesday night will begin to warm up a bit for those overnight lows, putting us at 39 for the night and Thursday morning. Our high throughout the day Thursday will be 62 with a 10% chance of precipitation and southwest winds below 20 mph.

Thursday night will bottom at 31 degrees and Friday will warm up to 55 with a 10% chance of precipitation. Saturday is looking like we may see some rain kicking off the weekend; our high for the day will reach 60 with west southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will drop to 37 with Sunday warming up to 59 degrees.

I hope you all had such a great holiday, it’s Christmas time!

-Kathryn