LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for June 8th, 2023.

Good morning, South Plains! This morning we saw some showers and thunderstorms in the early hours. The showers have subsided and we are in for several sunny days ahead.

Today: Lubbock will reach a high of 89 degrees. Winds will start out of the southwest shifting more from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight: Nights are getting warmer; our low tonight will be 63 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with south southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Friday is going to be a hot one with a high of 93 degrees. There will a 10% chance of precipitation, most likely for our northeastern portions. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the south at low speeds of 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will have another low of 63 degrees. We will be kicking off the weekend with some hot weather. Saturday’s high will be 94 for Lubbock with clear skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 8-12 mph.

Saturday night’s low will drop down to 62 degrees. Sunny Sunday is back with with a high of 93 degrees, placing us 2 degrees above average. Winds will be out of a variation of directions at speeds of 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the entire day.

Sunday night will have a low of 63 degrees. Monday will cool off a bit with a high of 88 for the day. Winds will slightly pick up at speeds of 18-22 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Monday night is going to be our warmest night yet with a low of 65 degrees! A perfect grilling or patio night in store for the majority of the South Plains. Tuesday will be warming up to even hotter temperatures; 95 degrees for the day! It is going to be hot with clear skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 18-22 mph, so we will have a bit of a breeze during the warmth.

Tuesday night will maintain the warmth with a low of 65 degrees. Wednesday will warm up to 94 for the day, putting us 3 above that average high of 91 degrees. Winds will be at speeds around 10-15 mph with clear skies yet again.

Happy Friday eve!

-Kathryn