LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for December 29th, 2023.

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

Today is going to be a warm one! Our high temperature will reach 58 degrees with very clear skies and some northwestern winds around 10-15 mph.

Tonight temperatures are continuing to freeze with a low of 27 here in the Hub City and another cool start to Saturday is in store.

Tomorrow will be above average with a high of 64 degrees! Some places will be seeing a lot more warmth and reaching those upper 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night will once again be dropping to below freezing at 31 and Sunday bringing us to 53. We will start the New Year with cool conditions and around average temperatures on NYE.

Sunday’s high temperature will reach 53 with the northern winds back at calm speeds of 5-10 mph. That puts us just one degree below the average high of 54 degrees.

Sunday night will drop to a very cold 22 degrees so bundle up for your NYE plans! Monday will kick of 2024 bringing us only into the upper 40s; a high of 48 degrees and variation winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday night will drop to 27 with Tuesday rising to another 48 degrees. Rain and possibly mixed precipitation is expected in the afternoon. Tuesday night will drop to 26 degrees with some showers on and off.

Wednesday will rise to 51 with the possibility for some A.M. sprinkles. Things should clear up in the early hours of the day. Wednesday night will drop to 26 with Thursday rising to 50 degrees. Southern winds are in store for Thursday and we will be looking at the opportunity for some more rain Thursday night into Friday.

Get those New Year resolutions started early!

-Kathryn