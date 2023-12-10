LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday night weather update for December 10th, 2023.

Tonight Clear skies are expected as we drop to a freezing 28 degrees. Conditions are still very cold tonight across the region. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph and shift more north, northwest after midnight.

Tomorrow Monday will peak back into the 60s for most. Lubbock’s high will reach 60 degrees with east winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will cool down to 30 degrees and Tuesday seeing a high of 55 with southeastern winds blowing at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night not warming much, with a low of 43 and Wednesday warming to 49 with a good chance of precipitation. We are looking at a 90% chance for Wednesday and Thursday! Abundant gulf moisture will be advected into the area which should bring us over an inch of rain according to models!

Wednesday night will be cool with a low of 35 and Thursday barely warming to 41, being one of the coldest expected day for the week so far. Slushy wintry mix during the overnight hours is expected as temperatures fall below freezing.

Thursday night we will cool to 33 with possibly some showers into the overnight and morning hours of Friday. Our high Friday will reach 46 degrees with an A.M. chance of precipitation around 40%. Winds will return from the north.

Friday night will cool to 28 with Saturday starting the weekend in a not so warm way; another high of 52 degrees is expected.

Saturday night will cool to 30 with Sunday bringing in some sunshine and warming up a bit with a high of 58 degrees.

Start the week strong!

-Kathryn