LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for May 7th, 2023.

Good evening, South Plains!

Today we had some very warm weather all around. Some of our eastern counties had severe weather including hail and damaging winds. This week is going to be warm with some thunderstorms later on.

Tonight: We are going to have a warm night here in Lubbock with a low of 58 degrees. Winds will be fairly calm around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are going to be hot! 94 degrees with minimal cloud coverage. There will not be much of a breeze, winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will be even warmer with a low of barely 61 degrees. Tuesday is going to warm up to 94 degrees. After 1:00 P.M, we could see some thunderstorms head in. There will be a 20-30% chance of precipitation.Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 mph.

Wednesday’s low will be 60 degrees with a high of 84 degrees. After lunch time we will see a possibility of thunderstorms. Wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night will be 59 degrees. Thursday will have a high of 87 degrees and storms will continue. Winds will be out of the southwest direction with speeds around 15-20 mph.

Friday’s low will be 57 degrees and the high will be 87. Showers and thunderstorms are expected for most of the day, and leading into the weekend.

Saturday will have a low of 59 degrees and a high of 75. THunderstorms are expected for most of the day, with most of our area expected to get showers and storms.

Saturday night the storms will continue. Our low will be 57 degrees with a high of 73 for the day. Thunderstorms will yet again continue across the majority of the South Plains.

-Kathryn