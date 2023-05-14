LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for May 12th, 2023.

Happy Sunday, and happy Mothers Day to all of the lovely and wonderful moms out there.

Tonight temperatures will drop to 57 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Monday we will kick off the week with yet another stormy day! Winds will remain out of the north at 10-15 mph. Our high will be 74 for the day here in Lubbock, Precipitation chances will be 20%.

Overnight into Tuesday we will drop to 54 degrees. Tuesday we will reach a high of 78 degrees with afternoon storms starting around 1:00 P.M. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Winds will remain lower for the next couple of days.

Wednesday’s low will bottom out at 57 degrees and will reach a high of 81 degrees. There will be showers for most of the area, around a 30% chance.

Thursday will slightly warm up. Our low will be 58 degrees and a high of 85. Skies will be cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after lunchtime.

Friday the storms will continue! Our low for the morning will be 59 degrees and our high will be 83. Storms are looking to start likely after lunchtime, with higher chances at 30%.

The weekend will start with some heavy cloud coverage. Saturday’s low will be 56 degrees and 77 for the high. There will be northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will remain rainy and drop to 54 degrees. Sunday will be 79 with 20% chance of precipitation.

Get the week started off strong, and don’t forget your umbrella!