LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for April 23rd, 2023.

Good evening and happy Sunday! Today had some cool temperatures all across the region. We barely reached 50 degrees today here in Lubbock; an entire 28 degrees cooler than our average high temperature of 78 degrees.

Tonight: We will reach a low of 41 degrees with cloudy skies. Around 4:00 A.M. we will start to see patchy fog. This will last us into the morning of Monday, so keep that in mind when heading to work!

Tomorrow: Monday’s high will be 63 degrees with cloudy skies for most of the day. We could see some light rain. Cloudy and chilly weather will last us into the start of our week.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Tuesday, we will cool down to 50 degrees. Warmer temperatures are in store for Tuesday with a high of 81 degrees here in Lubbock. There is a chance of thunderstorms after lunch time, mostly off the Caprock. It does not look favorable for anything too severe.

Tuesday night will reach 48 degrees. Wednesday’s expected high is 67 degrees, with a more likely chance of showers throughout the day. Northern winds will pick up to speeds around 15-20 mph.

Thursday will reach a low of 41 degrees and a high of 71. The sun will be back out into the later parts of the week, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be under 20 mph for the day. Mostly dry conditions look to persist for the rest of the week,

Friday’s low will be around 47 degrees and reach a high of 80. It is looking like a nice day with partly cloudy sky coverage.

Saturday will reach a low of 44 degrees and a high of 71, putting us back below our average high temperature.

Saturday night into Sunday will bottom out at 43 degrees and reach a high of 74 for the day. It will be a sunny Sunday with minimal cloud coverage.

I hope you have all had a great weekend!

-Kathryn