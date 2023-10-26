LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday evening weather update for October 26th, 2023.

Good evening! We have almost made it to home base… AKA the weekend.

Tonight we are seeing conditions drop into the 50s. Our low here in Lubbock will be 51 degrees with calmer southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow the cool down will begin. Our high temperature will reach 65 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation, most likely occurring in the evening.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night we will drop down to 52 degrees with a high of 68 degrees and the chance for some isolated thunderstorms and showers. There will be a 30% chance of precipitation.

Saturday night we will drop to a very cool low of 34 degrees. Sunday is definitely the day to bundle up and stay in. We will barely reach 40 degrees as the high temperature here in Lubbock! Northern winds will be cooling us down and bringing us some cool air. There will be a 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night will drop to 30 degrees with Monday rising to 45 degrees. There will be another 10% chance of precipitation for the day with east northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night we will drop down to 29 degrees with Tuesday warming to 50. Tuesday night is getting very cool. A low of 29 degrees is expected. Winds will shift more southern with 5-10 mph as speeds.

Tuesday night will drop to 31 with Wednesday warming up to 56 and sunny. Winds will be back out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night will still remain cold with a low of 39. Thursday will rise to 64 degrees.

-Kathryn