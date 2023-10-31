LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday evening winter weather update for October 31th, 2023.

Good evening! I hope you’ve all had a Happy Halloween

Tonight conditions are cooling to 26 degrees here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow southerly winds will be keeping temperatures slightly warmer than we saw today and the trend will be to gradually warm up. Our high will be 58 degrees with clear skies and sunshine.

Wednesday night will drop to 33 degrees and Thursday will make it back to the upper 60s, still remaining below the current average high of 0 degrees. The high in Lubbock will be 66 degrees.

Thursday night will see a low of 37 and Friday will make it right to average with a sunny day of 70 degrees.

Into the weekend winds will be from the southwest direction and temperatures will start to boost. Saturday will finally hit 74 degrees putting us above average by a few more degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will see a low of 44 with Sunday we will fall back in time change, also warming to 76 for a Sunny Sunday. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Sunday night will finally make it to the 50s for our overnight lows! We will hit 50 right on the dot here in Lubbock.

Monday will be a warm one with a high of 78 degrees and west winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night we will see a cool front with temperatures cooling into the 40s for the overnight lows. Our low in Lubbock will be 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with a high of 70 degrees.

Now it’s time for the holidays!

-Kathryn

Remember the four P’s while this freezing weather persists! Stay warm!