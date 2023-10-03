LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday evening severe weather update for October 3rd, 2023.

Good evening, South Plains!

This morning we saw some extreme rainfall. It is looking like thunderstorm chances will linger throughout the night and tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorms and showers will occur after lunch, mainly around 4:00 P.M. CDT for Lubbock county. Wednesday will bring us a high of 81 degrees with a 60% chance of precipitation. We will be looking at a quarter to a half of an inch of rain. Some storms could produce damaging winds, upwards of 60 – 70 mph with possibly quarter sized hail.

Extended Forecast:

Tomorrow night we will start to see a cold front moving in; Wednesday night and Thursday morning will drop to a chilly 58 degrees. Thursday will see a high of 77 with some drier conditions. Winds will be out of the northeast/ northwest direction at 5-10 mph. There will still be around a 10-20% chance of rain.

Thursday night will cool to 53 brining us to the lower 70s for those Friday daily highs. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the east around 12-18 mph.

Friday night into the weekend, things will get real chilly! Friday’s low will bottom out to a cool 46 degrees. Saturday will warm barely into those upper 60s, a high of 68 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast, northwest at 8-12 mph.

Saturday night will cool to another chilly 47 degrees, so bundle up if you are doing outdoor activities! Sunday’s high is sunny and 75 with warmer and pleasant conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday night will begin to slightly warm up with a low of 50 and a high of 80 to kick off the work week.

Monday night will see a low of 54 with Tuesday maintaining another high of 80.

I hope you’re all having a great week! Enjoy the rain and brief moment of chill!

-Kathryn