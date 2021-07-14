KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: July 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds and breezy. Low of 70°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Severe late. High of 91°. Winds SSW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight, temperatures will fall close to where they have been over the past several days. We’ll bottom out from the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday morning. Winds will remain a little breezy overnight, with gusts near 25-30 MPH out of the south.

We will see a few more clouds around the region on Thursday, especially during the morning hours. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s by the afternoon and evening hours, as winds gust out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. Around 4 PM, isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across the northern portions of the KLBK viewing area. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with 60 MPH wind gusts being the main concern. Storms will eventually weaken into just showers overnight, as lows bottom out in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible once again on Friday, but they are expected be a lot less numerous than what is forecasted for Thursday. Highs will remain pretty consistent, ranging through the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, a passing cloud with a few light sprinkles are expected, with lows dropping to the middle 60s to middle 70s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances will remain in the forecast this weekend. High temperatures will max out in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will occasionally gust near 30 MPH, with sustained wind speeds near 10-20 MPH. Any rainfall that occurs will remain isolated in nature, meaning most areas will remain dry, with a few areas potentially seeing some heavy rainfall.

Early next week, a cold front is expected to move into the KLBK viewing area. This will bring locally heavy rainfall, and maybe even a few severe storms, back into the South Plains on Monday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s for the first half of next week, continuing our below average trend for the month of July! Some areas could wind up with rainfall totals over 2 inches by this time next week!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 14th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 14th:

Sunrise: 6:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 111° (2020)

Record Low: 55° (1950 & 1990)

Have a tremendous Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

