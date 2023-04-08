LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for April 8th, 2023.

Happy Saturday! It’s looking like a beautiful Easter weekend.

Tonight we will cool down to a nice 50 degrees. With the increase in moisture it will give us a warmer night. We will have calmer southern winds at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will see some spring showers just in time for Easter day. Most of the South Plains will get rain so it will be an Easter blessing for sure! For those of us who do see showers, we will get at least a tenth of an inch. For those of us who see heavier rain and thunderstorms, we will get around an inch of precipitation. Rain will begin around the southwestern panhandle and work its way south to east throughout the day. Strong thunderstorms could be possible and small hail could be as well.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Monday the showers could continue giving us some rain in the early hours. Our low will still be a fairly warmer night, cooling off to 49 degrees. Monday will warm up to 77 degrees with calmer winds and cloud coverage will begin to decrease.

Tuesday’s low will be 48 degrees and a high of 80 for the day. Skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will start to pick up out of the south at a speed of 12-18 mph.

Tuesday night will be warmer at 50 degrees. Wednesday will stay warm with a high of 80. Skies will stay sunny and clear for the day.

Wednesday night will cool off to 51 degrees and we will see those spring showers Thursday again! Thursday will be warm at 82 degrees here in Lubbock. The showers will begin in the later hours of the day.

Friday will be another warm night with the moisture increasing. Our low will be 54 degrees and a high of 83 for Friday. There is 10% chance for precipitation and the winds will pick up throughout the day. Gusts will get as high as 30-40 mph.

Saturday will remain warm with a low of 52 degrees and a high of 77.

Happy Easter weekend!

-Kathryn