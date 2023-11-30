LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley, Meteorologist Chris Whited, and Forecaster Campbell provide crucial information about winter weather safety, and the outlook for this upcoming winter season.

Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley sat down with Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Marissa Pazos at the National Weather Service office in Lubbock to find out more on how the warning process works, and if there is in fact a method behind the madness.

Besides ‘how much snow are we going to get?’, one of the main questions we get every season is ‘how are the roads around the area?’. KLBK’s Forecaster Kathryn Campbell hit the road with the City of Lubbock, and the Texas Department of Transportation to find out more about their processes on treating area roadways before, during, and after winter weather events.

It is hard to determine who wants the answer to this question more. Parents, or their kids. Every school system across the South Plains region has a winter weather policy in place to address inclement and winter weather. KLBK’s Morning and Noon Meteorologist Chris Whited sat down with the three largest school districts in our region to find out how they make the decision on school cancellations and delays.

Now that we’ve covered all the basics, it’s time to present you with the 2023-2024 Winter Outlook for the South Plains and KLBK viewing area. Before we get into that, we will give you a couple of recommendations on what to keep in your winter weather safety kits for both your home, and your vehicle.

We hope that this winter, you find yourself to be more weather aware and prepared for what’s to come. Here at KLBK, we will strive to uphold our ‘First Warning’ title, and continue to be the first weather team across the South Plains to bring you crucial weather information before anyone else.

Be sure to keep a lookout for our ‘Weather Aware’ days that we issue days leading up to impactful weather events across the South Plains.

If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app to receive the latest winter weather alerts, detailed forecast discussions, forecast video, closure information around the region, and so much more. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Make sure you are following us on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/ for frequent updates throughout the winter, and at all other times of the year.

You can also get the latest updates on current conditions and forecast by calling our Forecast Line at (806) 748-1313.

Thank you for watching this year’s Winter Weather Special. We’ll be here, in the First Warning Weather Center, all season long. Helping to keep you and your loved ones safe through the storms.