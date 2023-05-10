LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening severe weather update for May 10th, 2023.

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area. This includes the cities of Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Denver City, and Seminole. All other areas on the Caprock are included in this level 2/5 risk. Areas in the dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes the cities of Tatum, Portales, Childress, Jayton, and Matador.

Severe weather outlook through 6 AM CDT Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

The main concerns with tonight’s severe weather potential will be damaging winds of 70 MPH, large hail up to egg-sized (2.00″ in diameter), localized flash flooding, and even an isolated tornado. Not every single location will see showers and storms, but those of us that do will have the risk of seeing damaging winds and damaging hail.

Severe weather threat levels tonight through Thursday morning.

Storms are expected to develop in eastern New Mexico along the Texas state line close to midnight. Storms cross the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor close to 3 AM. Storms are expected to exit eastern areas close to 6 AM. Below is a rough timeline of when storms could first arrive in your area. Please note that not everyone will see rainfall. If you’re going to see some, this is the general timeframe for which it could begin.

Expected storm arrival time for Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

-Jacob

