Good evening!

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 70 degrees here in Lubbock. We could see some showers and isolated thunderstorms between the hours of 10:00 P.M. – 1:00 A.M. CDT. Some storms may become severe; Childress having the highest threat for severe weather. The main concern would be damaging winds, gusts upwards to 70 mph.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers are expected across the region. Tomorrow will be sunny and 95 degrees here in Lubbock. Winds will be out of the south, southeast at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow night and Monday morning will reach another low of 70 degrees.

Extended Forecast:

Starting off the week we will be quickly climbing that heat ladder! Monday will reach a high of 98 degrees with some afternoon showers and evening thunderstorms. There is a good chance these storms will become severe; our SPC (Day 2) is already showing Lubbock at a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. This is looking like it will occur from 3:30 P.M. CDT until overnight hours.

Monday night will drop to 73 degrees and Tuesday will rise to 102 degrees for the high. We will once again be into the triple digits! Tuesday will have a 10% chance of precipitation. Conditions will be sunny and hot with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will drop down to 76 degrees and Wednesday will be an extremely warm one; 104 degrees as the high! Conditions will be mostly sunny with a bit of cloud coverage.

Wednesday will drop to 76 degrees with 103 as the high for Thursday. Winds will be out of the south at 12-18 mph and mostly sunny skies are expected.

Thursday night; 76 degrees as the low! Not much of a chance from those very warm overnight lows. Friday will be warm again with 101 degrees as the high. Winds will be out of the south again with windy conditions; 15-20 mph.

Friday night will drop to 74 degrees and Saturday will warm to 95 degrees, slightly cooling down.

Enjoy this hot weather!

-Kathryn