LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for January 5th, 2024.

Tonight: Clouds return. Low of 28°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 46°. Winds NW→SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds will return to the region after midnight tonight. Winds will be relatively light out of the northwest, with sustained speeds of 5-10 MPH expected. Most, if not all, of the region will fall below freezing. Lows will range from the low 20s over northwestern areas, to the low 30s off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Around sunrise, portions of Curry and Parmer counties will begin to see a few snowflakes as a weak disturbance begins to move into the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, January 6th, 2024.

Short Term:

Isolated snow showers will remain possible over northwestern areas through early Saturday afternoon. No accumulations are anticipated at this time. High temperatures will peak in the upper 30s over northwestern areas on Saturday, to the low 50s over the northern Permian Basin and Rolling Plains. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds shifting from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, as lows bottom out in the low 20s to low 30s.

Clouds increase on Sunday, as do our high temperatures. We will warm into the 50s to low 60s with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

Our next storm system will start to roll into eastern New Mexico and western Texas late Sunday night into Monday morning. Strong southerly winds will keep overnight lows on the mild side, only dropping into the upper 20s to upper 30s. As a strong cold front enters the region, temperatures will begin to fall. Northern areas will likely see their high for Monday occur before the sun comes up. Daytime temps will peak in the 30s to upper 40s. During the mid afternoon hours on Monday, a secondary low pressure system will track right through the middle of the South Plains. As this occurs, precipitation will wrap round the low pressure system, and fall as light to moderate snow along and north of Highway 62/82. A light dusting up to an inch or two will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. In addition to the snow, very strong winds will accompany this storm system. Winds will gust near 45-50 MPH Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in wind chill values close to 0°. This will be dangerously cold for anyone outdoors, especially the most vulnerable groups such as the elderly, homeless, and young children. Be sure to bring your pets indoors, too. Icy roadways will be a threat Monday night through Tuesday morning, as temperatures dive into the upper teens to low 30s. Factor in extra time for your Tuesday A.M. commute, and TAKE IT SLOW!

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 5th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 5th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 5th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:53 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 82° (1918)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -4° (1971)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

