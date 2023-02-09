LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for February 9th, 2023.

Isolated to scattered snow showers have been ongoing throughout the afternoon and evening hours over the northwestern South Plains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Curry, Parmer, Castro, Bailey, and Lamb counties until 7 PM CST. Up to 1″ of snowfall accumulation is expected in this region, and could lead to some slick roadways. Be sure to take it slow if you see snow falling. Bridges and elevated roadways will be the first to freeze over.

Active Winter Weather Alerts. Winter Storm Severity Impacts expected tonight.

Precipitation will come to an end overnight, with most areas seeing an end by midnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 10s to low 30s by sunrise on Friday. Be sure to watch out for patchy slick spots, especially over the northwestern South Plains! Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH, making it feel even colder.

Friday will be sunny and cold. Strong northerly winds will gust as high as 30-35 MPH, making it feel much colder than it actually is throughout the day. Highs will range from the low 40s into the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold once again, as lows drop into the mid 10s to low 30s.

Temperatures will warm nearly 10 degrees region-wide on Saturday, climbing into the low 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds are forecast to be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be milder, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

If you like warmer temperatures, you’re going to like Sunday’s forecast! Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Clouds will become thicker later in the day, with the possibility of a stray shower or two increasing around the region. Sunday night into Monday morning will be seasonably warm, with temperatures only cooling into the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers will increase across the KLBK viewing area on Monday, especially over eastern zones! Some of us could see 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall! Showers will end from west to east overnight, with warmer and sunnier conditions expected on Tuesday! We’ll stay warm throughout the day on Wednesday, with our next cold front arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will drop 20-30 degrees Wednesday into Thursday, with below average temperatures returning as we head into the weekend. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 9th, 2023

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx