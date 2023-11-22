LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for November 22nd, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 34°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Clouds increase late. High of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Another chilly and quiet night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Low temperatures will vary from the upper 20s to low 40s, with northwestern areas having the best chance of falling below freezing. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temps. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH under a mostly clear sky. A few passing clouds cannot be completely ruled out.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, November 23rd, 2023.

Thanksgiving Day:

Thanksgiving Day 2023 looks to be warm and quiet around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! We will start the day off in the 20s to low 40s. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. With calm winds and a mostly clear sky, it’ll be a great day to even have lunch outdoors! Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the south-southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. Clouds will begin to increase from west to east during the late afternoon through early evening hours. A cold front will begin to enter the region overnight. We will transition to a mostly cloudy sky overnight, as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s once again.

Thanksgiving Forecast for Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 Valid as of November 22nd, 2023.

Short Term:

As our cold front continues to push through the region on Friday, clouds will hang on around the region. High temperatures will only rebound into the 40s and 50s on Friday, with east-northeasterly winds of 12-18 MPH expected. Gusts as high as 20-25 MPH are likely. During the late afternoon and evening hours, we will see light rain develop over northwestern areas. As the sun sets and temperatures drop, we could see a transition over to a wintry mix. Areas north of Highway 62/82 have the best chance of seeing this wintry mix Friday night through late Saturday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s around the region. As of now, no widespread snow accumulation or icy impacts to roadways are likely. However, there could be a few slick spots, so be extra cautious if you are out and about early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, highs will warm back above average as we dry out. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s to upper 40s around the forecast area. Saturday night into Sunday morning could feature another wave of winter weather north of Highway 62/82, with minimal accumulations possibly resulting in some patchy slick spots on area roadways. Be sure to travel extra cautiously early Sunday morning.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 22nd, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation will exit the region late Sunday morning, leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and cold temps. Highs will only warm into the upper 30s to low 50s Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, more 50s and 60s will return to the region. Morning lows will remain below freezing for almost the entire KLBK viewing area for the extent of our extended forecast, with temperatures bottoming out anywhere from the low 20s to mid 30s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky on Sunday will eventually fade into a sunny to mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. Winds will remain light and variable in direction. Sustained speeds anywhere from 10-20 MPH can be expected each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 22nd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CST

Sunset: 5:41 PM CST

Average High: 61°

Record High: 82° (2006)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: 6° (1957)

Have a happy Thanksgiving, South Plains!

-Jacob

