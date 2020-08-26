LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura to cause ‘catastrophic damage’ to Gulf Coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Gulf Coast is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 storm — and evacuations have already begun.

KXAN will continue updating this story as the storm approaches. You can find useful links and resources below.

5:10 p.m. Wednesday

Members of the Texas and Louisiana National Guard are prepared to help first responders in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

More than 1,000 members from Texas and 3,000 from Louisiana are ready to help on land, water and air, according to a release from the National Guard.

The Texas National Guard has over 1,000 members activated for hurricane response, with over 20 aviation assets to include UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, C-130 airframes standing by. Over 15 shelter teams with emergency tracking capabilities are moving to receive those in need and the Texas Guard has mobilized 117 high profile vehicles to support rescue efforts in high-risk areas. C-130 crews have been busy moving supplies to areas of Southeast Texas in anticipation of the hurricane and the recovery efforts to follow. Texas is prepared to operate in a COVID-19 environment by using 160 Guard members assigned to mobile testing teams to support interagency hurricane response.

5 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Greg Abbott has suspended some commercial trucking regulations to prepare for response to Hurricane Laura.

“The suspensions include waiving certain size and weight permitting requirements, which will help expedite the delivery of food, water, equipment, medical supplies, and other resources to help communities impacted by the storm,” a press release said.

Three types of regulations are suspended, subject to federal law and DMV safety limitations: – The oversize and overweight permitting requirements under Transportation Code, Chapters 621 through 623, as well as Title 43, Chapter 219 of the Texas Administrative Code, for all divisible and non-divisible vehicles and loads;

– The International Registration Plan (IRP) vehicle registration under Transportation Code § 502.091 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.56, as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states of the United States; and

– The 72-hour and 144-hour temporary registration permits under Transportation Code § 502.094 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.40(b)(3), as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the states of the United States.

3:55 p.m. Wednesday

KXAN’s Jim Spencer has noted Hurricane Laura’s path is “eerily similar” to Hurricane Rita in 2005. That storm had a devastating affect on Texas and Louisiana — and it made landfall as a Category 3. Laura is currently a Category 4 storm.

3:50 p.m. Wednesday

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has already received five complaints of price gouging as Hurricane Laura approaches.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has the authority to investigate and prosecute price gouging during a declared disaster, which occurs when a business exorbitantly increases prices to profit on necessities, such as “fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity,” according to the AG’s office.

1:15 p.m. Wednesday

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Gov. Greg Abbott urged those who have not yet evacuated to do so.

“If you do not get out of harms’ way, the reality is for almost a 24 hour time period there will be a limited ability for rescuers or aiders to assist you in any way,” Abbott said.

He laid out a timeline of the storm and efforts for rescue and recovery in its aftermath during a noon press conference.

8:55 a.m. Wednesday

Laura continues to strength with eye become more well-defined. Landfall still expected overnight in southeast Texas / southwest Louisiana.

7:37 a.m. Wednesday

Hurricane Laura intensifies to Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph. Further intensification expected.

Latest forecast track

10:40 p.m. Tuesday

Most people in Crystal Beach, Texas, which is near Galveston, have taken evacuation orders seriously. KXAN spoke to residents that remember the wrath of Hurricane Ike in 2008 and do not want to be caught in what could be the cross hairs of Laura.

Evacuees coming to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin remember a different storm–Hurricane Harvey. They said they were thankful to Austin for taking them in.

The storm is expected to strengthen and could make a Texas landfall near the cities of Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange.

8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Governor Greg Abbott waived Houston-area tolls ahead of Laura, to help evacuees who are traveling inland. Abbott asked the Texas Department of Transportation to waive all tolls along the department’s portion of State Highway 99 starting at 7 p.m.

For evacuees that made their way to the Circuit of Americas Tuesday, flashbacks of Hurricane Harvey were hard to ignore even three years later.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

The first buses of evacuees started arriving at the Circuit of the Americas, southeast of Austin, which will serve as a reception/processing center to direct evacuees to hotels/motels. The first bus to arrive has already departed for shelter.

Earlier Tuesday

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration to 59 Texas counties that could be impacted by Laura. Evacuation sites across the state are opening, including some in Austin and Central Texas.

The Circuit of the Americas race track facility was expected to open Tuesday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued, including in places like Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange counties. The City of Galveston and City of Port Arthur also have evacuation orders in place. Several other places have voluntary evacuations.

Local firefighters and first responders are also pitching in. Around 30 people from the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are headed to the coast to help with Hurricane Laura.

Monday

Governor Greg Abbott announced teams from the Texas Army, Air National Guards, Military Department and Texas State Guard have gone to the Texas coast to help with efforts there.

Members of the teams have assigned locations throughout the state.