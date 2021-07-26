LP&L outages: Hundreds of customers lost power Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Power Outage LP&L Lubbock Power and Light logo 690_-5372960347885321770

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some Lubbock Power and Light Customers lost power Monday afternoon. The number varied during the afternoon but the most recent number as of 3:00 p.m. was 216 homes or business.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said thunderstorms developed across the area, which may have contributed to the outages.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, 2,256 homes or businesses were shown without power on the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. However, LP&L thinks that high number was a glitch with the map, not a true reflection of the outages.

LP&L said breakers operated in several substations in the southern region of the system.

“The map did not scale down after those operations. Current number is correct [at] 182, and crews expect them to be restored shortly,” Matt Rose, LP&L’s spokesperson said.

As of 2:32 p.m. the outage map showed only 182 homes or businesses without power. LP&L said that was the more accurate number.

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s outage map showed more than 1,000 members were without power as of 3:28 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar