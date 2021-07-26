LP&L outages: Hundreds of customers lost power Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some Lubbock Power and Light Customers lost power Monday afternoon. The number varied during the afternoon but the most recent number as of 3:00 p.m. was 216 homes or business.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said thunderstorms developed across the area, which may have contributed to the outages.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, 2,256 homes or businesses were shown without power on the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. However, LP&L thinks that high number was a glitch with the map, not a true reflection of the outages.

LP&L said breakers operated in several substations in the southern region of the system.

“The map did not scale down after those operations. Current number is correct [at] 182, and crews expect them to be restored shortly,” Matt Rose, LP&L’s spokesperson said.

As of 2:32 p.m. the outage map showed only 182 homes or businesses without power. LP&L said that was the more accurate number.

South Plains Electric Cooperative’s outage map showed more than 1,000 members were without power as of 3:28 p.m. Monday.