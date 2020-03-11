March 10th, 2020 10PM Weather

Today: Sun & clouds. Slight chance. High 76.Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 49.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Slight chance. High 77.

Loved yesterday's forecast? Get ready for a few more great days. Highs this afternoon will soar into the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll continue to see abve average temperatures over the next three days with the potential to see the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Today and Wednesday will remain dry and warm through much of the day, although a slight chance for an isolated shower can't be ruled out this PM. Despite the chance for a pop up shower, most of the area will remain dry, but don't put that rain gear away just yet.

Our next chance for scattered rain will come late Thursday and last all through Friday as a low pressure system from the south combines with a cold front. Some of this activity could produce a few thunderstorms but w we're not expecting anything severe. However, we are expecting a chilly rain. That cold front will drop highs on Friday into the upper 40s and lower 50s before rebounding back to average by Saturday. Much of the rain will last through early Saturday morning drying out by the afternoon.

We're not done with the rain just yet though. There's more isolated rain chances in the forecast Sunday PM and potentially on Monday.