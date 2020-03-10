Good evening and happy Tuesday! Hopefully you have been able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve had over the past couple of days. Temperatures have been on the increase since the weekend, with highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s across the region. This warming trend will continue through about Thursday even as clouds begin to increase ahead of our next rain maker. By Friday, we’ll see said storm system bring widespread rainfall to our area throughout the day and into the morning hours of Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, the sunshine will make a quick appearance, before clouds increase again on Sunday with more showers possible Sunday night and into the beginning of next week!
March 10th, 2020 6PM Weather
