March 10th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a sunny and windy day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 80’s. The warming trend ends today with temperatures slowly dipping back to around average in the mid-60’s. Showers and thunderstorms also return to the forecast beginning on Thursday evening and continuing through at least midday on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category and the far Northeastern counties in the Slight Risk Category. Strong to severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible so make sure to stay weather aware. When the storms clear the region, strong winds and dust will return through the middle of next week so please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible.