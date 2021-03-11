March 11th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 70’s and the low 80’s. The warming trend ends today with temperatures slowly dipping back to around average in the mid-60’s by the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will also return to the forecast beginning this evening and continuing through at least Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Slight Risk Category on Friday and Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible so make sure to stay weather aware. Timing looks to be late evening on Friday and then midday on Saturday with just light rain showers in between. When the storms clear the region, strong winds and dust will return through the middle of next week so please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible.