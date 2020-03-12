March 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We have had a very overcast and mild day across the South Plains with showers slowly sneaking into the Southern portions of the region this afternoon. Tonight showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread with the potential for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed the South Plains in the Slight Risk Category tomorrow with large hail and isolated tornadoes as the biggest threats. Please make sure to stay weather aware! Rain lingers over the weekend, but will be much less widespread and thankfully less severe. In regards to temperatures, expect them to plummet into the low 50’s tomorrow with the passage of this front. However, we will rebound quickly back above average over the weekend.