March 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a cool and rainy day across the region with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-50’s. This is all due to a cold front that started to slide across the region and then stalled out in the Southern South Plains. This setup will allow for severe storm potential later this afternoon and this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed the Southern South Plains in the Slight Risk Category with the Central and Northern portions of the region sitting under the Marginal Risk Category. The biggest threat will be large hail followed by damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. This means that it is imperative to bring your pets and potted plants inside, along with anything else that could be damaged. Also, make sure to cover your cars and to stay weather aware! Rain lingers over the weekend, but will be much less widespread and thankfully less severe. In regards to temperatures we will rebound quickly back above average tomorrow with another drop on Sunday as our next system pushes through.