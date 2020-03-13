March 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Scattered showers. PM sct'd strong storms. High 53.Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 42.Tomorrow: AM spot shower. Warm & sunny. High 73.

Rain gear will be needed throughout the day today! Non-severe scattered showers this morning are bringing light to moderate rain across a good portion of the South Plains. As of 7 AM, rainfall accumulations has amounted to anywhere from a tenth of an inch to over a half inch of rain. While some of the area is waking up to dry conditions, more rain is expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

We'll get a break in the activity around lunch time, but that's not good news. Breaks in clouds will help to fuel the atmosphere for some severe weather by later today. Isolated storms will begin after 2/3 PM and continue to increase in coverage. Expect strong to severe storms to last through the evening and a few overnight tonight. Most of the South Plains, Rolling Plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a slight risk for severe weather. Large hail (over an inch in diameter) will be the primary threat today. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two cannot be rule out. With this activity continuing overnight, you want to make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings when they are issued.

Storms will be out of the way by tomorrow morning leaving behind mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 70s. While much of Saturday will be a great one to spend outdoors, more stormy activity is on the way. Sunday through Thursday have the potential to see thunderstorms. As of now, nothing severe is expected.