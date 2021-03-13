March 13th Severe Weather Update

We’ve got more severe weather moving into the West Texas region on this Saturday. Most of the region is under a tornado watch until 6:00 p.m. and for the folks in the eastern counties extending into 9:00 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dryline early this afternoon and move the northeast through the South Plains with potential to become severe quickly. Hail up to baseball size in diameter, wind gusts of 70 miles per hour, and few tornadoes will be possible with this storm. Be sure and keep up with KLBK Weather on air and on Facebook and stay weather aware today.

