March 15th, 2020 10PM Weather

Today: AM fog & mist. High 63.Tonight:Cloudy & mild. Low 50.Tomorrow: Scattered strong/severe storms. High 66.

Foggy conditions early this morning will persist through much of the morning before disspiating by the afternoon leaving behind overcast conditinos. Highs this afternoon will be below average into the low to mid 60s before wrming up by tomorrow. Tommorrow will be more seasonable, however, we're monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms.

Tomorrow will start off overcast and dry, but changes come in the afternoon as scattred showers and storms begin to develop. Some of these could be strong to severe as we are in a slight risk for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat continues into Wednesday as more PM scattered showers and storms develop. Once again, a slight risk is in place for much of the area, with a marginal risk lying to the northwest.

This active period calms down by Thursday for the first official day of spring, but wind conditions pick up by Thursday afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 35 mph with blowing dust throughout much of the afternoon.

Colder air moves in by Friday as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. By Satirday, temperatures will be ten degrees below average into the mid 50s.