Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! After some morning showers and even a few thunderstorms, we’ve remained socked in the clouds with fog and mist dominating the region today. A few more showers will be possible tonight, however, the fog and mist will stay around through at least early afternoon tomorrow. Give yourself some extra time getting to work and school tomorrow and use your low beam headlights. We will see some brief clearing tomorrow afternoon, before winds shift back to the east and cause more overnight fog and mist for Monday night. For Tuesday, we will be monitoring very closely the chance for some severe weather. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the South Plains under either a SLIGHT (2 out of 5 risk) or MARGINAL (1 out of 5) RISK for severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening. This means that the potential is there for storms in our area to produce large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The low pressure responsible for Tuesday’s severe weather threat will eject another piece of energy that will bring the chance for more rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. The low pressure will finally move off and sunny skies look to enter the forecast for Thursday through about Saturday before our next chance of rain looks to enter the area.
March 15th, 2020 10PM Weather
