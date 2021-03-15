March 15th, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had severe weather for the first time in 2021 Friday and Saturday. There were many reports of large hail and several tornadoes. This is pretty early in the season to see tornadoes, but we saw several and the panhandle did as well. Things calmed down Sunday and we are getting back into the dry and windy weather pattern. Today is going to see plenty of sunshine, with the wind increasing in the afternoon. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph. The high temperature will make it to 72°. Tomorrow is going to be warmer, with sunny skies and very dry conditions. The wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. So we will see more blowing dust and dirt in the afternoon. Lubbock's high will get to 76°.

