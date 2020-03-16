March 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another overcast and cool day across the South Plains with highs reaching into the low 60’s. However, beginning tomorrow we will watch for our next chance for strong to severe storms to impact the region. Conditions will start off foggy and cloudy and then by late afternoon and early evening we will watch for a strong line of thunderstorms to push across the area. Thursday will have a similar setup with a quiet start to the day and strong to severe thunderstorms to end it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Slight Risk Category for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Biggest threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain (and therefore, flooding and low visibility) on Tuesday with damaging wind gusts as the major threat on Wednesday. Make sure to stay weather aware, cover your cars, and bring your pets and potted plants indoors keep them safe. Temperatures will fluctuate over the next few days ranging from the upper 60’s to the mid-70’s, but expect another cool down as we head into Friday and the weekend just as the storm potential clears out.