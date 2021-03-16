March 16th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another warm, sunny and windy day across the region with highs pushing into the low 80’s! This will change drastically tomorrow with our highs dropping back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Winds will pick up greatly with the passage of the cold front so anticipate blowing dust throughout the day on Wednesday. Please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible during this time frame. Sunshine will remain abundant throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend with a slow warm up expected. Otherwise, we have a quiet forecast ahead with storms potentially returning by the beginning of next week.