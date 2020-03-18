March 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a quiet start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the low to mid-70’s. This evening we will watch for another round of severe storms to push across the South Plains bringing a large chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under the Enhanced and Slight Risk categories with threats being damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding and tornadoes so make sure to stay weather aware! Also, don’t forget to cover your cars and bring your pets and potted plants indoors keep them safe. Temperatures will fluctuate over the next few days ranging from the upper 60’s to the mid-70’s tomorrow with another big cool down expected for your Friday and the weekend.