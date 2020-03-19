March 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and windy first day of Spring with highs back in the low 70’s. Tomorrow the sunshine will stick around, but we will see a drastic drop in temperatures with highs plummeting into the mid-50’s. This trend will continue on Saturday with highs dipping into the upper 40’s. However, we will watch for a small rain chance and overcast conditions throughout the day. Sunday temperatures rebound back into the 70’s with a warm up into the 80’s by the middle of next week. Sunshine and windy conditions will return for much of next week as well with only one more minor rain chance for our eastern counties on Monday.