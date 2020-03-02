March 1st, 2020 10 PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! It’s been yet another beautiful weekend for us across the region. As we near the first day of Spring, our days are getting noticeably longer and warmer, and today was no surprise. We saw highs in the mid to upper 70s area wide. Just as our weekends have continued to be nice and warm, our rain makers have been coming during the week, and that’s the case this week. Right now, we’re watching a cold front that looks to stall somewhere in the central South Plains tomorrow. Depending on where it stalls, temperatures will be cooler on the northern side, and warm and toasty on the southern side. Good news is that this is not a polar cold front, temperatures are not expected to go below freezing even in the overnight hours for the entire 7-day forecast. By Tuesday, a cut-off low pressure, currently off the Southern California coastline, will be sweeping through the South Plains, upping our rain chances quite significantly. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations safely as it’s been a while since we’ve had measurable rain and the roads will be slick. A few left over rain showers could still be in the area Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon everything clears out, and we’ll have sunshine in the forecast through next weekend!

