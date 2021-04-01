March 1st, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the region with high temperatures back in the upper 60’s. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head into our Easter weekend and next week! The 70’s arrive over the weekend, with 80’s and 90’s forecasted for the first full week of April! Windy conditions will prevail when our temperatures peak next week so make sure to be cautious while burning or barbecuing. Finally, there is an extremely small chance for an isolated shower or two Friday night into Saturday, but most folks will remain dry.