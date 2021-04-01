March 1st, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Well, the only real way to sum up the forecast for today is same old, same old. The only thing that will change today will be slightly higher temperatures. We’re still going to see sunny skies, very dry air and wind. That wind will increase in the afternoon to 15-20 mph. It will be from the south, so the air will warm up with a high temperature of 68°. The average high for today is 71°. We stay below average tomorrow, as well. There will be increasing clouds, with more wind. Sustained wind is going to be 15-20 mph, with some gusts reaching 30 mph at times. We’ll actually drop the high temperature a degree and will get to 67° for the high. The average high tomorrow increases to 72°, so we’re still not close to where we should be for early April.

