March 1st, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a cool and cloudy day across the region with highs dropping back into the mid-40’s! Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the low 60’s tomorrow and then the mid-70’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will also return in full force until Thursday when we see our next front arrive and watch for a minor rain chance. Otherwise expect more sunny skies for the remainder of the work week and weekend. Freezing low temperatures will continue for the next two mornings so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways.