March 1st, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley takes a look back at one of the longest stretches of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock history.

February of 2021 will go down as one of the coldest in Lubbock's history, and will most certainly be remembered for many years to come. Overall, February was around 8 degrees below average when it came to our average temperature. We made it on the top 10 list for coldest February's on record, coming in 7th place with an average temperature of 36.8 degrees. The coldest February on record was back in 1978, when the average temperatures was 33.9 degrees.