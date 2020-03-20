March 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and cooler day across the South Plains with highs plummeting back into the mid-50’s. This cooling trend will continue on Saturday as well with highs dipping into the mid-40’s. Sunshine will disappear for a short bit with overcast conditions expected tomorrow and a small rain chance in the afternoon and evening hours. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected! Then on Sunday, sunshine will return and temperatures rebound back into the 70’s with a warm up into the 80’s by the middle of next week. Then we watch for windy conditions to return on Tuesday and continue through the end of next week. That means blowing dust will be an issue for many so make sure to drive with caution!