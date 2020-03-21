March 21st, 2020 6PM Weather

Tonight: Freezing. Partly cloudy. Low 31.Tomorrow: Light rain. Damp & cold. High 45.

Temperatures were much colder today thanks to a strong front that pushed through the state early this morning. Highs temperatures today struggled to reach the upper 40s making it at least twenty degrees colder than yesterday afternoon. By tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing along with an increase in clouds. Tomorrow we'll wake up to overcast conditions and temperatures in the 30s. Due to the overcast conditions, we won't warm up that much during the afternoon. In fact, highs will be very similar to what we saw today.

Along with the overcast conditions, we can't rule out a few light rain showers throughout the day tomorrow, but we're not expecting anything severe. Tomorrow will be our only rain chance over the next several days as we turn to a drying trend but temperatures will continue to warm up.

Despite the cold conditions tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s, we rebound back into the mid 70s by Sunday and become even warmer by Monday. Highs beginning on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s with Wednesday being the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s.