March 22nd, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It's been a bit of a cloudy and overcast Saturday across the South Plains, perfect for staying in and reading your favorite book or watching the nest binge-worthy tv show. The clouds and fog will stick around in the overnight hours tonight with a few showers possible until around midnight. Rainfall amounts look to be very light (if anything at all) in the few hundredths of an in range. For Sunday, the fog will clear out by around noon, then we'll see clearing skies. Looking at the week ahead, we're in for a bit of a warm up for this last full week of March. Temperatures will fluctuate from the mid 70s to mid 80s everyday with partly to mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front looks to swing through by the end of the week that will drop our temperatures back to near normal with no chances of rain at this time.