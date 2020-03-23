March 22nd, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! Big change today from yesterday’s cold snap. Highs rebounded nicely to near average for this time of year, although the clouds did stick around for most of the day. For the overnight hours tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s . For the week ahead, no big changes are headed our way. The jet stream has shifted away from us, taking all the rain with it. Winds will be the main weather story as storm systems move around us, winds will kick up behind their passing. So be on the lookout for blowing dust and elevated fire risk, although both hazard risks look to be minimal with all of our recent rains. Over the next 5 to 7 days expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs above average in the upper 70s and low 80s, and lows mostly in the 40s.