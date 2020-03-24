March 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and windy day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the mid-70’s. Starting tomorrow, another quick warm up will begin with highs jumping into the upper 80’s and then the low 90’s by Thursday. Sunshine will remain abundant and windy conditions will prevail, especially on Friday and Saturday when our next cold front pushes into the region. That means that blowing dust is possible and we will see a higher risk of fire weather over the next six days so avoid burning if possible. Rain chances look almost non-existent over the next few days with a small chance possible for the beginning of next week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!