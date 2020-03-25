March 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the upper 80’s. The warming trend will continue on Thursday as well with highs jumping into the low 90’s. This means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Sunshine will remain abundant and windy conditions will return, especially on Friday and Saturday when our next cold front pushes into the region. That means that blowing dust is possible and we will see a higher risk of fire weather over the next seven days so avoid burning if possible. Rain chances look almost non-existent over the next few days with a very small chance for isolated showers possible on Friday evening into Saturday morning and then again at the beginning of next week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!