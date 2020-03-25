March 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dry weather is the story for the day today. Wind is also going to be steady at 10-15 mph. Those two components are the reason for an elevated fire danger out there this afternoon. Just be sure to be aware if you are around open flames. Fires will spread very quickly in these conditions. Otherwise, we will expect to see sunny skies with much warmer air than what we saw on Tuesday. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 89°, with low 90s off the Caprock. Overnight will see just a few clouds, with a low of 55°. Tomorrow is going to be another warm one. Wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. The high in Lubbock will reach 88°.

