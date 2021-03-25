March 25th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warmer day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper 60s! The warming trend continues with highs returning to the mid to upper 70’s by Friday! Windy conditions return as well so avoid burning if possible. Then we will see temperatures dip back to around average in the upper 60’s and the low 70’s over the weekend. Rain chances arrive Saturday night into early Sunday so keep your umbrellas handy, but otherwise expect a dry and sunny forecast for the next week.