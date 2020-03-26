March 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the low to mid-90’s. Starting tomorrow the warming trend will end, with temperatures dropping back into the low 80’s and then plummeting back to average into the low 70’s on Saturday. If you plan to be out and about it is still important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Windy conditions will continue with cloud cover increasing and a small rain chance will return with our next cold front pushing into the region on Friday. With strong winds we will see the chance of blowing dust possible and we will see a higher risk of fire weather over the next seven days so avoid burning. We will watch for more rain chances to return for the beginning of next week so make sure to stay tuned for updates!