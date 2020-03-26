March 26th, 2020 Evening Weather

Severe weather season is officially underway and as we head into the next few months it’s important to know what key phrases to listen for, to know when to expect a little thunder and lightning and when to get inside to avoid severe weather. In tonight's Weather Ready Nation Report, we take a look at what differentiates a severe thunderstorm from any other kind of thunderstorm and how you can stay safe from these very common threats.

If you have spent any prolonged period of time on the South Plains, you know that thunderstorms are a way of life here. They're possible just about any time of year and can bring beneficial rainfall, beautiful cloud formations and can cool you off on a hot summer day. However, when the conditions are right, thunderstorms can turn severe quickly and bring life-threatening hazards that can impact you and your family.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Marissa Pazos explains. "So severe thunderstorms are strong thunderstorms that develop approximately anytime of year. And we have a criteria here with the NWS that actually defines what a severe thunderstorm is. And that is a storm producing 1" hail (diameter) or greater so we want 1" diameter or greater. And then wind gusts up to 58mph or greater."