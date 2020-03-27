March 27th, 2020 6PM Weather

Today: Increasing clouds. Windy. High 85.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy. Low 42.Tomorrow: Sunny & windy. High 70.

We set a record high temperature yesterday at Lubbock International Airport. The official number came in at 92° beating our previous record of 88° set back in 1956. We'll certainly keep the warm air around today, just not as hot as it was yesterday. High temperatures will rise into the mid 80s across the area, still about fifteen degrees above our average high temperature. By this afternoon, you'll feel the winds pick up once again, but a lot stronger than yesterday. Southwesterly winds sustained at 20-35 mph will create some blowing dust and difficult N/S travel.

We're also monitoring fire weather conditions this afternoon as a good portion of the South Plains is under an elevated fire weather risk with Curry and Roosevelt counties. The fire weather potential increases tomorrow as Lubbock is in a critical fire weather risk.

Strong winds will persist tomorrow once again sustained out of the WSW at 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will return to average as highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Unfortunately, the next seven days will feature dry conditions. However, we will be monitoring the potential for some precipitation by next Thursday.