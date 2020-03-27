Good evening and happy finally Friday everyone! Clouds quickly filled in this afternoon with the passing of a low pressure system well to our north. This low is also responsible for kicking up our winds that will stick with us through tomorrow. For Saturday, while it will be sunny out, the winds will be howling out of the west anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, so be cautious of blowing dust and the increased fire danger. Lows will dip into the 30s Saturday night, before warming back up to near average for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s across the South Plains. Monday looks to bring our next chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms, although it will be a small chance, we’ll take every drop we can get! From Tuesday through the end of next week, we look to dry out again with no significant chances of rain heading our way with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
March 27th, 2020 6PM Weather
