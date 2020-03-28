March 28th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It has been a very windy Saturday for us across the South Plains, but thankfully the winds are beginning to weaken as we head into the evening hours. Overnight, we’ll see mostly clear and chilly conditions with lows on either side of 30 degrees. For Sunday, it will be a near perfect day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s with an east wind around 5 to 15 mph. Looking at the week ahead, no significant changes heading our way. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy days, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s all the way until around Friday evening when we could see our next chance at a few showers. It will be something we have to watch in the coming days as the chance for rain does seem fairly low at this time.