March 28th, 2020 6PM Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- As expected, Lubbock set a new record high on Thursday, reaching 92°. It broke the previous record of 88° set in 1956. There will be changes in the temperatures today, as clouds will be on the increase. Now, we will still see highs above average, but closer to ten degrees above, rather than more than 20° above average like yesterday. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 80° today. Wind is going to increase in the afternoon to 20-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph at times. We’ll still see clouds overnight, but the air will be cooler. The low in Lubbock on Saturday morning will be 43°. High temperatures will be dropping below average tomorrow, as a cool front passes through the region in the morning. The clouds will clear out and Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies, with strong wind. Sustained wind is going to be at 20-30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 45 mph at times. The high temperature will only make it to 65°.

