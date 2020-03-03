Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 60’s. Unfortunately, the warming trend will end tomorrow with our next cold front arriving early in the morning, dropping temperatures back into the upper 50’s on Tuesday and the low 50’s on Wednesday. This will also bring our next chance for rain that will begin early tomorrow morning and continue throughout much of the day on Wednesday. Thankfully, sunshine will return and highs will rebound quickly back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s beginning on Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.
March 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather
