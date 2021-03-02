March 2nd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a much warmer, beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures rebounding back into the low 60’s. The warming trend will continue with highs jumping into the mid-70’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Freezing low temperatures will continue Wednesday morning so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Sky conditions will change on Thursday as our next cold front arrives. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions along with a small rain chance throughout the day. Another change will be in our wind speeds — we will see windy and dusty conditions on Thursday and Friday so avoid burning if possible.