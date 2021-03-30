March 30th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and windy day across the region with high temperatures dropping back into the low 70’s. The cool down will continue tomorrow with highs dipping into the low 60’s on Wednesday. Windy conditions will prevail through tomorrow as well so make sure to be cautious while burning or barbecuing. Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the work week with winds returning on Friday. There is an extremely small chance for an isolated shower or two on Saturday night into very early Sunday morning, but most folks will remain dry.