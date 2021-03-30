March 30th, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- A weak cold front moving through today will keep high temperatures closer to where we should be for this time of year. The wind is still going to be an issue, with sustained wind at 15-20 mph. It won’t be as gusty as what we saw on Monday. We’re going to continue to see sunny skies and very dry air this afternoon. So fires will spread very fast if started. Please be careful around open flames today, as well as cigarettes and things like chains dragging on your vehicles. Anyway, Lubbock will reach a high of 74° today. The average high is 70°. Much cooler air arrives tomorrow, as it will still be sunny and dry. The wind is going to be sustained at 15-20 mph. We’ll only get to 62° for the high in Lubbock. So don’t out away the jackets and pants just yet!

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!