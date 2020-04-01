March 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day with highs sitting back in the mid-70’s. Tomorrow we will see cloud cover increase and the chance for a few scattered showers across the region. Nothing severe is expected, but we could see some fog so visibilities could be reduced and roadways might be a bit slick. As we head into the first few days of April, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-80’s, but another cold front will slide through Thursday night into Friday morning dropping our temperatures back into the the mid-60’s by Saturday. We will see another slow warm up over the weekend with another rain chance on Sunday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!

