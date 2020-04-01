March 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & pleasant. High 74.Tonight: Mostly clear. Light breeze. Low 48.Tomorrow: Cloudy. Slight chance. High 78.

High pressure will begin to take control giving us a much calmer picture today compared to yesterday. Winds will remain calm this afternoon across the entire region with sunshine dominating. This afternoon will be a touch cooler as temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. Clear conditions will continue this evening, but overnight clouds will begin to build in.

Tomorrow will be a different picture as overcast conditions will prevail but despite the cloud cover, highs will still rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. While tomorrow will remain dry, there is a slight chance to see a few sprinkles throughout the day tomorrow, but not expecting much accumulation. However, there is the potential to see some rain accumulation by later this week.

The rest of the workweek remains dry with highs by Thursday rising into the mid 80s. Then, a cold front will push through Friday dropping afternoon temperatures into the mid 60s lasting through Saturday. Sunday, things warm up and we could even see some precipitation in the forecast. For now though, we'll just be dealing with dry conditions.