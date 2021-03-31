March 31st, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- I’m sure you noticed the cold front moving through the region on Tuesday. The wind shifted to the north and kept high temperatures below average. We’re going to see even cooler air out there today. The wind is going to be the biggest issue today. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph. Thankfully, gusts are not going to be too high and the wind will be dropping off as we move throughout the evening. We’ll see another sunny day, with dry air. Lubbock will make it to a high of 62°. Tomorrow will only see a slightly warmer day. The wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph, which will be better than the last few days. It will remain sunny and dry, with a high of only 65°.

