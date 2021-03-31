March 31st, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and cooler day across the region with high temperatures dropping back into the low 60’s. The cool down thankfully ends today with temperatures rebounding quickly as we head into our Easter weekend and next week! The mid to upper 60’s return tomorrow and Friday, then the 70’s arrive on the weekend, with 80’s and 90’s forecasted for next week! Windy conditions will prevail Friday through the middle of next week so make sure to be cautious while burning or barbecuing. There is an extremely small chance for an isolated shower or two on Saturday, but most folks will remain dry.